Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,160 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV opened at $110.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

