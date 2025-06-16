FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,576.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 855,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 823,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 638,379 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,914.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 424,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 414,226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 313,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 159,976 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $94.64 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.