Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 183,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,991.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Barclays increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $241,445 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.