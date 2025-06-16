Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 183,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,991.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Barclays increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust
In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $241,445 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7%
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $22.26.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.