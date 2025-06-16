Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $41,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $236.79 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $288.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

