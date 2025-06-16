FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $922,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 20.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $86.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

