FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 45.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.67 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

