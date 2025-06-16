Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Increased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of MDT opened at $87.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

