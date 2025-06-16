Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Trimmed by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 260,728 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up 3.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,365,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 763,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,697,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,665,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,028,000 after buying an additional 1,398,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,951,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after buying an additional 2,438,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

