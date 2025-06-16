FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 141,600 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 1,863.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,600 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for about 1.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 5.7%

NYSE:ZIM opened at $17.52 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.00 to $14.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

