Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 472 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VLTO opened at $97.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

