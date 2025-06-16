Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 845 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 2.4%

PNR opened at $96.53 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.