Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 3.2%

RTX stock opened at $145.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $126.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.10.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

