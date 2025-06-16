Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CONMED worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $930,741.24. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

