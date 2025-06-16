Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO decreased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 23.8%

Shares of DISV opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.