Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $806,291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $203,949,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,269,000 after acquiring an additional 655,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after acquiring an additional 508,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE ITW opened at $241.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.