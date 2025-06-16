iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 11.3% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

OEF stock opened at $292.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.23. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $300.35. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

