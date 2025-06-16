Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 10.86% of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGHY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGHY stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $21.01.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

