Mason & Associates Inc Has $2.60 Million Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,334,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,269,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,958,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

