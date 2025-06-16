QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $15,828,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,966,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.17.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $188.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

