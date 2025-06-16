FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 15,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 775.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of AEM opened at $124.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

