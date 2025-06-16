Mason & Associates Inc Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $454.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

