27,611 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Moderna by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Moderna Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $26.67 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $139.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 110.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

