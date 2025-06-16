QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $19.23 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,625 shares of company stock worth $5,670,453 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $300.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

