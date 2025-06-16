QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,916 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $24,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,599 shares of company stock worth $333,600 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CBRE opened at $132.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.01. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

