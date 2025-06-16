QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,917 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $35,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $431,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.7% in the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ED opened at $103.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

