Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after buying an additional 392,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,888,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,183,000 after buying an additional 136,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after buying an additional 136,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,147,000 after buying an additional 115,183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

MGK stock opened at $349.47 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

