Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Stock Position Increased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,627 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.33% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $11,518,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 593.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,999,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.0%

PAAA stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

