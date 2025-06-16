Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up about 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.03%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

