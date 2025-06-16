Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $7.77 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

