Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys Shares of 1,520 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,826,000 after buying an additional 318,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after buying an additional 1,652,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after buying an additional 1,354,231 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $152.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.34. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

