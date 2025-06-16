Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,016 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.34. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.