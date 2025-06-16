Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,333,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,621 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,218,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,002,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,972,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,195.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,479 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

