Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 65,113.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,919,000 after acquiring an additional 701,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $148,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,738,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $309.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.81.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

