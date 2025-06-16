Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 120 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,701,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,366,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,334,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $145.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

