Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 370.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $325.31 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

