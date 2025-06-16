Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Target by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 956,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $95.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.