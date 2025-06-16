iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

