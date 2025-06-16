Adero Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,111,000.

VUG stock opened at $418.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

