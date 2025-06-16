Mason & Associates Inc Makes New $175,000 Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8%
RXRX opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.84. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
