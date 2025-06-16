Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.