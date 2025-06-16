Adero Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

