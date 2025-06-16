Mason & Associates Inc Sells 10,816 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.82 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

