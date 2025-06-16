Adero Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $189.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.