Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 82,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $192.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

