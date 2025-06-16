Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,596 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 4.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $62,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,512,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,632,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,028,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $176.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

