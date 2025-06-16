Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Signature Wealth Management Group owned 0.10% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

BATS FLV opened at $68.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.72.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.