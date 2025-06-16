Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $26.34 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.54% of CSW Industrials worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,320,000 after acquiring an additional 201,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $59,250,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 63,348.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $18,197,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CSWI opened at $305.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.03, for a total value of $298,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,825,551.66. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,272. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,546. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

