América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Up 52.2% in May

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Wall Street Zen cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.3%

AMX opened at $17.40 on Monday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 261,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

