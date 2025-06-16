MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Position Raised by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety makes up about 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.8%

MSA Safety stock opened at $161.94 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

