iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 52.6% in May

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
iHuman Stock Performance
Shares of IH opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.36.
iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.29%.
iHuman Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHuman
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iHuman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHuman by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iHuman Company Profile
iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iHuman
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tariff Talks Advance, What Taiwan Semiconductor Can Deliver
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.