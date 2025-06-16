iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 52.6% in May

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iHuman Stock Performance

Shares of IH opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

iHuman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHuman

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iHuman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHuman by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHuman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.